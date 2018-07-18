Tenneco Inc (TEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.58 Billion

Analysts expect Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) to post sales of $2.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.66 billion. Tenneco reported sales of $2.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year sales of $10.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.99 billion to $10.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.54 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $10.27 billion to $10.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Tenneco had a return on equity of 50.58% and a net margin of 2.10%. Tenneco’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TEN shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Tenneco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tenneco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Tenneco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

Tenneco traded up $0.94, hitting $45.31, on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 869,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,971. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. Tenneco has a 12-month low of $41.78 and a 12-month high of $65.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 4th. Tenneco’s payout ratio is 14.51%.

In other Tenneco news, CEO Brian J. Kesseler bought 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $1,002,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,154,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $282,806,000 after buying an additional 370,340 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Tenneco by 428.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 295,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,200,000 after acquiring an additional 239,351 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenneco by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 535,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after acquiring an additional 237,838 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Tenneco by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,460,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,131,000 after acquiring an additional 229,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Tenneco by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 998,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,807,000 after acquiring an additional 182,095 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units.

