TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (TCEHY) Receives $65.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

TCEHY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $65.00 price objective on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th.

Shares of TCEHY opened at $48.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 billion. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 30.70%. equities analysts predict that TENCENT HOLDING/ADR will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th were issued a $0.099 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 17th. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.64%.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

