Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.35

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.35 and last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 1822545 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Charter Equity upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $49.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.09 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a negative return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 12.75%. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 2,074.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 254,608 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 242,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,605,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 786,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 284,663 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for networks, IT and cloud, and media markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

