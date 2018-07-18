Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Ericsson intends to seize business opportunities as operators shift toward 4G deployments and prepare grounds for the 5G revolution. The company continues to intensify its cost-streamlining efforts, with focus on structural changes to help generate lasting efficiency gains. The company believes that standardization of 5G is the cornerstone for digitalization of industries as well as broadband. The stock has also outperformed the industry in the past three months on an average. However, Ericsson continues to struggle amid challenging market conditions and all-pervasive demand weakness. Persistent low investments in mobile broadband in certain markets and lower managed services sales have harmed the sales of Networks segment, while lower legacy product sales have hurt IT & Cloud revenues. Further, spectrum crunch has become a major issue in the U.S. telecom industry that has a saturated wireless market.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. Cowen raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.43.

NASDAQ ERIC opened at $7.64 on Friday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 0.78.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a negative net margin of 12.75% and a negative return on equity of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $43.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.42) earnings per share. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 1.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,609,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,102,000 after purchasing an additional 156,540 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,745,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,568,000 after buying an additional 27,268 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 7.1% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 879,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,631,000 after buying an additional 58,409 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 5,146.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 845,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,411,000 after buying an additional 829,330 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 786,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,253,000 after buying an additional 284,663 shares during the period. 8.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for networks, IT and cloud, and media markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

