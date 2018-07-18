TE Connectivity (TEL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 guidance at $1.35-1.37 EPS and its FY18 guidance at $5.52-5.58 EPS.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TE Connectivity to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $92.34 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $77.15 and a 52-week high of $108.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

In related news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 17,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $1,645,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia?Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

