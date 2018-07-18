TE Connectivity (TEL) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised TE Connectivity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine cut TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TE Connectivity from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.00.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity stock opened at $92.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $77.15 and a 12 month high of $108.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 17,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $1,645,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,275,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,925,628,000 after buying an additional 1,850,482 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,069,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $406,562,000 after buying an additional 169,057 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,681,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $267,904,000 after buying an additional 1,563,964 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 5,769.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,504,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 2,461,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,613,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $161,202,000 after buying an additional 225,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia?Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.