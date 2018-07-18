TD Securities Raises Cogeco Communications (CCA) Price Target to C$90.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$89.00 to C$90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CCA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$85.00 to C$73.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 16th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$92.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Monday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$89.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$86.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogeco Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$83.60.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Cogeco Communications opened at C$70.94 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of C$63.60 and a 1 year high of C$95.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 24th.

In other news, Director Jacques Royer sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.52, for a total value of C$38,906.88. Also, insider Ken Smithard sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.94, for a total transaction of C$74,734.00.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services, American Broadband Services and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video services and programming, such as basic services, digital tier packages, pay-per-view channels, discretionary services, video-on-demand services, high definition television, 4K television, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.