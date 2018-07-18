Tate & Lyle (TATE) Given a GBX 750 Price Target by Societe Generale Analysts

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) has been given a GBX 750 ($9.93) target price by investment analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tate & Lyle to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 665 ($8.80) to GBX 700 ($9.27) in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Tate & Lyle to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 630 ($8.34) to GBX 620 ($8.21) in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 670 ($8.87) to GBX 700 ($9.27) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 850 ($11.25) to GBX 900 ($11.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 800 ($10.59) to GBX 710 ($9.40) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 697.79 ($9.24).

Shares of Tate & Lyle opened at GBX 635 ($8.41) on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Tate & Lyle has a 1 year low of GBX 539.40 ($7.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 796.50 ($10.54).

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Speciality Food Ingredients and Bulk Ingredients.

