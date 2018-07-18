SuperCom (SPCB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05, Morningstar.com reports. SuperCom had a negative return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter.

SPCB opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.02 million, a P/E ratio of 64.67 and a beta of 0.18. SuperCom has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $4.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SuperCom stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 180,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.21% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPCB. ValuEngine cut SuperCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on SuperCom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. provides identity, machine-to-machine, cyber security device, payment, and connectivity products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

