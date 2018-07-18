SuperCom (SPCB) Given a $5.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $5.00 target price on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered SuperCom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd.

Shares of SPCB stock opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. SuperCom has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The company has a market cap of $29.02 million, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 0.18.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. SuperCom had a negative return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter. analysts anticipate that SuperCom will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SuperCom stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,335,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,500 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 8.94% of SuperCom worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 25.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides identity, machine-to-machine, cyber security device, payment, and connectivity products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

