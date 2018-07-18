Sunrun (RUN) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by JMP Securities in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 38.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sunrun from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.61.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Shares of RUN stock opened at $15.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of -0.88.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Sunrun had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 24.53%. The company had revenue of $144.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Sunrun will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 217,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $2,357,163.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 3,320,990 shares of company stock worth $39,191,677 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,034,105 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,884,000 after buying an additional 15,517 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 99.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,998,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,704,000 after buying an additional 1,989,808 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,660,844 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,700,000 after buying an additional 632,070 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 10.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,504,848 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,438,000 after buying an additional 140,668 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1.9% in the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,387,136 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,387,000 after buying an additional 25,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar leads. The company markets and sells its products through direct channels, partner channels, mass media, digital media, canvassing, referral, retail, and field marketing.

Featured Article: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.