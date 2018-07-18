Sun Life Financial (SLF) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.33

Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$20.33 and last traded at C$53.32, with a volume of 315900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$53.18.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLF. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 29th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$59.20.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C$0.14. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of C$5.99 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 30th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 29th.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Stephanie Coyles acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$53.47 per share, with a total value of C$26,735.00.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients, high-net-worth individuals, and families. It operates through Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate segments.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.