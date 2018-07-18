Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) to post $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Summit Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Summit Midstream Partners posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Summit Midstream Partners.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.30). Summit Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $117.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.68 million.

SMLP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $17.00 price objective on Summit Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Summit Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.22.

In other news, insider Brock M. Degeyter sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $144,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brad N. Graves sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $78,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,234.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $300,290.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 10.6% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 104,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 33.9% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,934,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,180,000 after acquiring an additional 489,437 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 288.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 276,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 205,599 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 44.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 98,197 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 31.2% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 547,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 130,427 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Midstream Partners traded up $0.07, reaching $16.27, on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 11,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,547. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.83.

Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

