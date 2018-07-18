Summit Materials Inc (SUM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $556.43 Million

Brokerages forecast that Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) will report sales of $556.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $533.19 million and the highest is $609.80 million. Summit Materials reported sales of $524.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year sales of $1.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.14 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.04. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $289.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Summit Materials’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on SUM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.95.

Shares of NYSE:SUM traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,519,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,855. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $24.49 and a 1-year high of $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

In other Summit Materials news, CEO Thomas W. Hill sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $369,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,933.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,104,875 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 83,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 946,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,750,000 after acquiring an additional 104,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,056,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,864,000 after acquiring an additional 355,922 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 906,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,502,000 after acquiring an additional 41,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,563,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,153,000 after acquiring an additional 58,555 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products. Its products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products. The company also provides paving and related services to private and public infrastructure sectors.

