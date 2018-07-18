Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.16

News coverage about Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Summit Hotel Properties earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.4358831588874 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

INN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Shares of INN stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.87. The company had a trading volume of 13,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Summit Hotel Properties has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $18.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $140.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Summit Hotel Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of February 21, 2018, the Company's portfolio consisted of 83 hotels with a total of 12,242 guestrooms located in 26 states.

