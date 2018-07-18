SUEZ/ADR (SZEVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered SUEZ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Get SUEZ/ADR alerts:

SZEVY opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. SUEZ/ADR has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $9.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97.

SUEZ SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water and waste cycle management business. The company operates through five segments: Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, Water Technologies & Solutions, and Other. It provides water distribution and treatment services to individuals, local authorities, and industrial clients; waste collection and treatment services, including collection, sorting, recycling, composting, energy recovery, and landfilling for non-hazardous and hazardous waste for local authorities and industrial clients.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SUEZ/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUEZ/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.