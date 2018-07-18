Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 43,378.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 153,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 152,691 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000.

VTI stock opened at $145.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $123.79 and a 52-week high of $146.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

