Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Ingredion (INGR)

Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 518 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 877% compared to the average volume of 53 put options.

In related news, Chairman Ilene S. Gordon sold 28,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $3,132,937.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 252,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,083,549.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. BKS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Citigroup cut Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.60.

Shares of Ingredion opened at $97.25 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ingredion has a 1-year low of $97.03 and a 1-year high of $146.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.74.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.05. Ingredion had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 29th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

