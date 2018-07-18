Steadymed (STDY) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.07

Media stories about Steadymed (NASDAQ:STDY) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Steadymed earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 40.7515777875957 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Steadymed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Steadymed in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steadymed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 12th.

Get Steadymed alerts:

Steadymed traded up $0.03, hitting $4.53, on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 439,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,714. The firm has a market cap of $119.81 million, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.44. Steadymed has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $6.80.

Steadymed (NASDAQ:STDY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). Steadymed had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 2,177.00%. research analysts predict that Steadymed will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Steadymed news, CFO David W. Nassif sold 10,001 shares of Steadymed stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $45,004.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,413. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Rigby sold 46,566 shares of Steadymed stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $209,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,222.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,724 shares of company stock worth $309,258. 38.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steadymed Company Profile

SteadyMed Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of drug product candidates for the treatment of orphan and high-value diseases with unmet parenteral delivery needs. The company's product candidates are enabled by its proprietary PatchPump, a discreet, water-resistant, and disposable drug administration technology.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Steadymed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steadymed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.