St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Has $102,000 Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $100,000. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $144,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $153,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WEC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Barclays began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

WEC stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,428. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1 year low of $58.48 and a 1 year high of $70.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.08.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $103,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

