St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (SYK)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 1.1% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 86,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,931,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 1.0% in the first quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Stryker by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,306 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 14.2% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $2.36 on Wednesday, reaching $173.75. 55,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,297. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.70 and a fifty-two week high of $179.84. The company has a market capitalization of $64.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.08. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.97%.

In other Stryker news, insider Lonny J. Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total transaction of $832,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,920,753.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Stryker to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Stryker from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.15.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

