Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $202.50 Million

Analysts expect Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) to post sales of $202.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $202.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $201.90 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse posted sales of $191.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will report full-year sales of $845.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $843.20 million to $847.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $886.80 million per share, with estimates ranging from $877.40 million to $896.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sportsman’s Warehouse.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The business had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.80 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPWH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Sportsman’s Warehouse traded down $0.07, reaching $5.31, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 6,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,371. The firm has a market cap of $226.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of -0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $6.99.

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Seidler Kutsenda Management Co sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $2,148,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,110,000 shares of company stock worth $11,167,750. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 711,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 15,411 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 205,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,132 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

