Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) PT Set at $27.00 by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 price objective on Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

“We rate SPRO Overweight. As the company advances its pipeline toward commercialization, we expect upward earnings revisions and multiple expansion to levels not reflected in FactSet consensus expectations to drive SPRO’s stock higher. Valuation Summary We use a blend of EV/EBITDA and DCF analysis to arrive at our $27 12-month price target. The Disclosure Section may be found on pages 3 – 4.Valuation We use a blend of EV/EBITDA and DCF analysis to arrive at our $27 12-month price target.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPRO. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price objective on Spero Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Spero Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of SPRO opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $168.12 million and a P/E ratio of -0.66. Spero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ankit Mahadevia sold 4,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $82,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,676 shares of company stock worth $187,438 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPRO. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; and SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting.

