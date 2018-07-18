Spectre.ai Utility Token Trading Up 17.6% Over Last 7 Days (SXUT)

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 18th. In the last week, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded up 17.6% against the dollar. One Spectre.ai Utility Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0998 or 0.00001344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Bibox. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a market cap of $2.45 million and $8,142.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006874 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003908 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00015241 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013442 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000533 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00525113 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00183791 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00026044 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00017036 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Spectre.ai Utility Token Profile

Spectre.ai Utility Token launched on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 tokens. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI . Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai

Spectre.ai Utility Token Token Trading

Spectre.ai Utility Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectre.ai Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

