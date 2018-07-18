Sparks (SPK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $435,485.00

Sparks (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 28.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. One Sparks coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00002122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. During the last seven days, Sparks has traded 48% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sparks has a market capitalization of $435,485.00 and $4,278.00 worth of Sparks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sparks

SPK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. Sparks’ total supply is 3,578,197 coins and its circulating supply is 2,745,478 coins. Sparks’ official website is sparks.gold . Sparks’ official Twitter account is @Sparks_Crypro

Sparks Coin Trading

Sparks can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sparks using one of the exchanges listed above.

