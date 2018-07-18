Spark Energy Inc (SPKE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $180.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) will report $180.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spark Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $168.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $192.65 million. Spark Energy reported sales of $151.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Spark Energy will report full year sales of $968.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $961.00 million to $975.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $986.71 million per share, with estimates ranging from $960.02 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Spark Energy.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($1.28). Spark Energy had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $286.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.53 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Spark Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. ValuEngine lowered Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spark Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. B. Riley set a $13.00 price target on Spark Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Spark Energy in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of Spark Energy traded down $0.15, hitting $8.95, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 103,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,554. Spark Energy has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.56 million, a P/E ratio of -18.65 and a beta of -1.93.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Spark Energy in the 4th quarter worth $5,646,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Spark Energy during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Spark Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 951,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,795,000 after buying an additional 23,049 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Spark Energy by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 53,421 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Spark Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 349,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 11,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.69% of the company’s stock.

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company is involved in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

