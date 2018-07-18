Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX) Receives $77.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Williams Capital assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $43,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,145.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Chestnut sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $119,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,369.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,903 shares of company stock valued at $356,889 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWX. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 51.0% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Gas opened at $77.53 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Southwest Gas has a 1 year low of $62.53 and a 1 year high of $86.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $754.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.56 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.46%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Operations and Construction Services segments. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,015,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.