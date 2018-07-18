Sono-Tek (SOTK) Issues Earnings Results

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter.
SOTK stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.24. 11,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,050. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $33.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.50 and a beta of -0.02. Sono-Tek has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $2.27.
Sono-Tek Company Profile
