Sono-Tek (SOTK) Issues Earnings Results

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter.

SOTK stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.24. 11,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,050. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $33.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.50 and a beta of -0.02. Sono-Tek has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $2.27.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, installs, and services ultrasonic spray coating equipment using ultrasonic liquid atomizing nozzles technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Ultrasonic Spray Coating Systems and Real Estate Operations. Its ultrasonic nozzle systems atomize low to medium viscosity liquids by converting electrical energy into mechanical motion in the form of ultrasonic vibrations that break liquids into minute drops that can be applied to surfaces at low velocity.

