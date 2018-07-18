Sonic Automotive (SAH) Debt Trading 0.8% Lower Analyst

An issue of Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) bonds fell 0.8% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Wednesday after Buckingham Research lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $19.00. The debt issue has a 5% coupon and is set to mature on May 15, 2023. The debt is now trading at $95.00 and was trading at $95.63 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets often anticipate parallel changes in its stock price.

SAH has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonic Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

In other Sonic Automotive news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $195,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,531,305. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman O Bruton Smith acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $321,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,476,484.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 460,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 54,292 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $297,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,382,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 218.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 28,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 12.97%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and Pre-Owned Stores. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

