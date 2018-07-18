Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (BTT) Stock Price

Press coverage about Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 47.5722328528541 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE:BTT traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $21.44. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,413. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has a 52-week low of $20.98 and a 52-week high of $23.28.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 16th will be given a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 13th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%.

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust, formerly BlackRock Municipal Target Term Trust, is a closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax (but which may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax in certain circumstances) and to return $25 per common share (the initial offering price per share) to holders of common shares on or about December 31, 2030.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.