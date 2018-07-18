Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) Share Price

Media headlines about Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals earned a coverage optimism score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.017870185876 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.06, reaching $10.18, during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 138,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,113. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $19.70. The company has a market cap of $130.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 4.87.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.23). analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZYNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. HC Wainwright set a $23.00 price objective on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 price objective on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

In other Zynerba Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Michael Rapp purchased 5,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $61,498.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid treatments for rare or near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which completed Phase II clinical trial for pediatric and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome, pediatric and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies, and adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures; and ZYN001 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat Tourette syndrome.

