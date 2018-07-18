Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect F.N.B. (FNB) Share Price

News articles about F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. F.N.B. earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the bank an impact score of 45.6289411726881 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

FNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 6th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

Shares of F.N.B. opened at $13.33 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. F.N.B. had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Jo Dively purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,836. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen J. Gurgovits purchased 4,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $55,026.40. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 256,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,465,568.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,770 shares of company stock valued at $145,250 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Consumer Finance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

