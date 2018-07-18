Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Novocure (NVCR) Stock Price

News articles about Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Novocure earned a news sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 45.803387103511 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Novocure alerts:

Novocure traded up $0.10, hitting $35.70, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -50.79 and a beta of 3.14. Novocure has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $36.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $52.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.13 million. Novocure had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a negative return on equity of 56.70%. research analysts predict that Novocure will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Novocure in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Novocure in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

In other news, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,332,173.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Yoram Palti sold 35,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $892,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,129,997 shares of company stock worth $32,938,537 over the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Novocure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited is a commercial-stage oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a cancer treatment centered on a therapy called TTFields, the use of electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Its TTFields delivery system is used for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM) and to advance programs testing of TTFields in multiple solid tumor indications through its clinical pipeline.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.