Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (PFI) Stock Price

News articles about Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF earned a news impact score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 47.7785448951743 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF opened at $35.43 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th were issued a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

PowerShares Dynamic Financial Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Financial Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

