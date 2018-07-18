Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Apartment Investment and Management (AIV) Share Price

Media coverage about Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Apartment Investment and Management earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.9232237123127 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

AIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Investment and Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.73.

Shares of NYSE AIV opened at $42.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.42. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $37.97 and a 12-month high of $46.72.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $247.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.46 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 38.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 1,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $54,196.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,315.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 184 communities in 22 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.