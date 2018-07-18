Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect American Superconductor (AMSC) Stock Price

Press coverage about American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. American Superconductor earned a coverage optimism score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.1158792769573 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

AMSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on American Superconductor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.69.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.14. 434,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,296. American Superconductor has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $8.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.21.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 59.31% and a negative net margin of 67.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

