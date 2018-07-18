Somewhat Negative News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) Stock Price

Media coverage about Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) has trended somewhat negative this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Crestwood Equity Partners earned a coverage optimism score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the pipeline company an impact score of 45.5435487683836 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Crestwood Equity Partners stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.75. 5,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $35.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 2.47.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.27. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEQP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, SVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $203,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

