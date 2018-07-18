Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact StarTek (SRT) Share Price

Headlines about StarTek (NYSE:SRT) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. StarTek earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the business services provider an impact score of 45.2648177750577 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

SRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded StarTek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded StarTek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

StarTek traded up $0.04, hitting $6.64, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. 56,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. StarTek has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.51 million, a P/E ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 0.21.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). StarTek had a negative return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $66.61 million for the quarter. equities research analysts anticipate that StarTek will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StarTek, Inc provides business process outsourcing services in the United States, Canada, Honduras, Jamaica, and the Philippines. It operates in three segments: Domestic, Nearshore, and Offshore. The company's service offerings include customer care, sales support, inbound sales, complex order processing, accounts receivable management, technical and product support, up-sell and cross-sell opportunities, customer intelligence analytics, and other industry-specific processes.

