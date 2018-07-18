Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB) Share Price

News headlines about Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cooper Tire & Rubber earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 44.9910612009076 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Cooper Tire & Rubber stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.80. 8,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,197. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.61. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $22.58 and a 12 month high of $40.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $601.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.21 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.55%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTB shares. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, June 25th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread material; and distributes tires for racing, medium trucks, and motorcycles.

