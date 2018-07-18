Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Auburn National Bancorporation (AUBN) Share Price

Media stories about Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Auburn National Bancorporation earned a coverage optimism score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.2960605002122 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

AUBN stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.80. 960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $33.22 and a 52 week high of $53.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.17.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $7.14 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 7th.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

