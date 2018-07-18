Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Wildhorse Resource Development (WRD) Stock Price

Media headlines about Wildhorse Resource Development (NYSE:WRD) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Wildhorse Resource Development earned a daily sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the oil and natural gas company an impact score of 46.7666985876856 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Wildhorse Resource Development in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Wildhorse Resource Development in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wildhorse Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Wildhorse Resource Development traded down $0.04, hitting $22.30, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 30,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93 and a beta of -0.55. Wildhorse Resource Development has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $29.67.

Wildhorse Resource Development (NYSE:WRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.24 million. Wildhorse Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 303.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. research analysts expect that Wildhorse Resource Development will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Terence W. Lynch sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $295,812.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,015.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Saad Habachy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $546,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 301,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,230,431.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Wildhorse Resource Development

WildHorse Resource Development Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid resources. The company primarily holds interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in East Texas and the overpressured Cotton Valley formation in North Louisiana.

