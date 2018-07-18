Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) Stock Price

Media stories about Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ranger Energy Services earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.3858891834143 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Ranger Energy Services traded down $0.28, reaching $10.37, during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 6,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,092. Ranger Energy Services has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.76 million and a P/E ratio of -13.29.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.63 million. Ranger Energy Services had a negative net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ranger Energy Services will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RNGR. ValuEngine raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ranger Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and associated services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Well Services and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support srevices, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

