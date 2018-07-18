Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Stifel Financial (SF) Share Price

News coverage about Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Stifel Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.7152840208677 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Stifel Financial opened at $53.12 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.73. Stifel Financial has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $68.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $750.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.84 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Stifel Financial will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. ValuEngine lowered Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

In other news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $300,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,828 shares in the company, valued at $350,554.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

