Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Landmark Bancorp (LARK) Share Price

Headlines about Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Landmark Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.402885744962 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Landmark Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th.

Shares of Landmark Bancorp traded up $0.17, reaching $28.22, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803. Landmark Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.59 million, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.43.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company accepts various deposits comprising non-interest bearing demand deposits, money market and checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

