Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect XOMA (XOMA) Stock Price

News headlines about XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. XOMA earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.3840158803073 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of XOMA from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright set a $49.00 price objective on shares of XOMA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of XOMA in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

XOMA traded up $0.87, reaching $24.00, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. 3,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,521. XOMA has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $192.89 million, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 2.91.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.06. XOMA had a net margin of 40.44% and a negative return on equity of 670.15%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 million. analysts forecast that XOMA will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James R. Neal sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $588,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,678 shares in the company, valued at $604,857.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas M. Burns sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $271,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,179. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation engages in the discovery, development, and licensing of therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a portfolio of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

