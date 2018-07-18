Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Willis Lease Finance (WLFC) Share Price

News stories about Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Willis Lease Finance earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the transportation company an impact score of 44.195647747563 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Willis Lease Finance opened at $31.55 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $201.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.52. Willis Lease Finance has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $63.89 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 23.42%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Iv Willis sold 2,224 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $70,078.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 707,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,305,172.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,000 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $65,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,961.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,084 shares of company stock worth $1,169,679 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, leases large and regional spare commercial aircraft engines, auxiliary power units, and aircraft worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. It also purchases and resells commercial aircraft engines; and sells aircraft engine parts and materials.

