Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Nextera Energy Partners (NEP) Share Price

News coverage about Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nextera Energy Partners earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the solar energy provider an impact score of 46.1260717798551 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered Nextera Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nextera Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Nextera Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nextera Energy Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.64.

Shares of NYSE NEP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,886. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.17, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.22. Nextera Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $48.75.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The solar energy provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.81. Nextera Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.98 million. research analysts anticipate that Nextera Energy Partners will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nextera Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and operates contracted clean energy projects in the United States and Canada. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 3,867 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

