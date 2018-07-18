Somewhat Critical Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Steel Connect (STCN) Share Price

News stories about Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) have been trending somewhat negative this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Steel Connect earned a coverage optimism score of -0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the technology company an impact score of 44.6710956374202 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ:STCN remained flat at $$2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 36,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,013. Steel Connect has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Get Steel Connect alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Steel Connect from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th.

In other news, Director Philip E. Lengyel sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $25,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Philip E. Lengyel sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $72,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,489 shares of company stock worth $99,059 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steel Connect Company Profile

Steel Connect, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain and logistics services to the consumer electronics, communications, computing, medical devices, software, storage, retail, and other industries. It operates through four segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, and e-Business. The company offers material planning and factory supply solutions, including sourcing and delivering inbound materials, kitting and assembly of packaging materials and accessories, and managing logistics and delivery schedules into multiple manufacturing sites or partners; and value-added warehousing and distribution services, such as order management, pick, pack, ship, retail connectivity, demand planning, and integrated transportation management services, as well as solutions for the physical programming of digital content comprising software, firmware, upgrades, or promotional material onto various types of flash media.

Further Reading: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Steel Connect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Connect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.