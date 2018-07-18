Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $3.13 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.0% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $503,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 149.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 294,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,563,000 after purchasing an additional 176,438 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 472,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,972,000 after purchasing an additional 160,968 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 94.3% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 312,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,521,000 after purchasing an additional 151,617 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,558,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF traded up $0.06, reaching $56.39, on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 1,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,245. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.42 and a 52 week high of $56.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.1345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%.

