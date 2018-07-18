Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $297,000 Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (INTF)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the first quarter worth $196,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 821.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 36,594 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.02. The stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,560. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $31.21.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 20th were issued a $0.3634 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 19th.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.